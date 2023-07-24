Join “Joint Chambers Phuket Sundowners” in August

“Joint Chambers Phuket Sundowners” will be held on Friday, 25 August 2023 from 6 PM to 9 PM at nH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort in Phuket province, Thailand.

The event was brought to you by cooperation of the Australian Chamber of Commerces in Thailand (AustCham Thailand) along with Australian Alumni, the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC), the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC), Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), and Phuket Chamber of Commerce.

The ticket fees are 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members and 900 THB for non-members.

