Swedish groups pioneer innovation in Vietnam

by Jaqueline Deeon
‘Pioneer the Possible’ Exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City, June 2, 2022. Photo: Duy Khang / Tuoi Tre

The Swedish embassy in Vietnam and Business Sweden, in partnership with Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, jointly host a 2-day event on 2 and 3 June as part of the celebration of bilateral ties surpassing 53 years in 2022.

Said the news outlet, tuoitrenews.vn: “The event is aimed at enhancing the Vietnam-Sweden co-operation in sustainable development by presenting the green solutions of Swedish businesses and promoting Sweden’s effort to become a center of innovation and sustainability.

Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe and vice-chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan talking with a business at the ‘Pioneer the Possible’

The programme features an exhibition that introduces Sweden’s climate strategy via positive changes and the creative innovations of Swedish businesses in Vietnam, namely ABB, H&M, Oriflame, Tetra Pak, and Volvo Cars.
It also includes presentations, panel discussions, TEDTalks, and seminars on sustainable energy, sustainable production, sustainable consumption and use of raw materials, and the importance of a circular economy.

These activities will create a forum for policymakers, business leaders, researchers, and innovation pioneers to confer about expanding the two countries’ partnership and joining the process of breakthrough creativity.”

To read more, please visit: https://vir.com.vn/swedish-groups-pioneer-innovation-93980.html or the tuoitrenews.vn news outlet here.

Sources: Vietnamese Investment Review and tuoitrenews.vn

