Swedish groups pioneer innovation in Vietnam

The Swedish embassy in Vietnam and Business Sweden, in partnership with Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, jointly host a 2-day event on 2 and 3 June as part of the celebration of bilateral ties surpassing 53 years in 2022.

Said the news outlet, tuoitrenews.vn: “The event is aimed at enhancing the Vietnam-Sweden co-operation in sustainable development by presenting the green solutions of Swedish businesses and promoting Sweden’s effort to become a center of innovation and sustainability.

The programme features an exhibition that introduces Sweden’s climate strategy via positive changes and the creative innovations of Swedish businesses in Vietnam, namely ABB, H&M, Oriflame, Tetra Pak, and Volvo Cars.

It also includes presentations, panel discussions, TEDTalks, and seminars on sustainable energy, sustainable production, sustainable consumption and use of raw materials, and the importance of a circular economy.

These activities will create a forum for policymakers, business leaders, researchers, and innovation pioneers to confer about expanding the two countries’ partnership and joining the process of breakthrough creativity.”

To read more, please visit: https://vir.com.vn/swedish-groups-pioneer-innovation-93980.html or the tuoitrenews.vn news outlet here.

Sources: Vietnamese Investment Review and tuoitrenews.vn