Swedish electrolyze manufacturer signs MoU with Chinese firm

Swedish energy systems manufacturer, Metacon, has signed an MoU with Chinese firm PERIC Hydrogen Technologies. The agreement is to establish a strategic partnership for Metacon’s electrolyzes in China.

The MoU grants Chinese PERIC an OEM license to produce and sell Metacon’s hydrogen generators in the Chinese market, leveraging Metacon’s patented reforming technology.

The move is a key step in Metacon’s global expansion, allowing it to tap into China’s growing hydrogen market without an extensive investment in manufacturing or sales infrastructure.

“It’s hard to imagine a better partner than PERIC with their 60 years of experience,” said Christer Wikner, CEO of Metacon.

CEO of PERIC, Yuguan Zhang, expressed optimism, stating: “We see great opportunities for Metacon’s reformer systems in the Chinese market.”

Source: offshore-energy.biz