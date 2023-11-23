Vietnam, Denmark agree to soon implement green strategic partnership

In a meeting between Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on November 21, both nations affirmed their commitment to implementing the recently established green strategic partnership. Vice President Xuân, was visiting Denmark at the invitation of PM Mette Frederiksen.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, PM Frederiksen stated that the Danish Government treasures the friendship, cooperation, and comprehensive partnership with Vietnam – an important partner of Denmark in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in terms of trade and investment, and that it hopes to further reinforce the bilateral relations in economy, environment – climate – energy, and green development. The host leader said she believed the recently established green strategic partnership will provide new impetus for the bilateral comprehensive partnership, particularly in the fields of sustainable development and green transition.

Vice President Xuan thanked the Danish Government for advocating Vietnam’s hosting of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) summit in 2025. Vietnamese Vice President called on the Danish Government to raise its voice to prompt the parliaments of the remaining EU countries to ratify the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), support the European Commission (EC)’s removal of its “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing against Vietnam’s seafood exports, and help the Southeast Asian country develop aquaculture towards sustainability.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen affirmed that she has always paid attention to this issue and supports the EC and Vietnam’s discussions on the removal of the “yellow card”.

With regard to trade and investment, the two leaders agreed that their countries’ governments, ministries, and sectors need to encourage Vietnamese and Danish enterprises to implement investment projects in the fields matching Denmark’s strengths and Vietnam’s development orientations in the time ahead such as renewable energy, marine economy, food processing, and green growth.

At the talks, the two leaders emphasized the need to expand green growth-oriented economic relations and bolster cooperation in green transition and climate change response, thus helping with the two governments’ efforts to realize the commitments to net zero emissions, made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), and the Sustainable Development Goals. The Danish PM stated that Denmark is ready to work with Vietnam in the new areas of green transition and just energy transition, especially renewable energy which the European country has rich experience in and financial capacity for.

Talking about regional and international issues of shared concern, Vice President Xuan highly valued Denmark’s role and voice in the international arena. Both host and guest reaffirmed the importance of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the world as well as peace, stability, safety, security, and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. They voiced their support for international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

During her visit to Denmark from November 19th – 22nd, the Vice President of Vietnam also had meetings with Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik, Speaker of the Folketing (Danish Parliamnet) Soren Gade and visited CIP Group./.

