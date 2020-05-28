Swedish embassy Bangkok reminds all on road safety initiative day

Swedish Embassy Bangkok published a statement on 27 May 2020 to celebrate a positive initiative since 1995, the statement said:

“Today is “Trafiknykterhetens dag” in Sweden, it’s a day to pay attention to the consequences of “drink and drive”

In Sweden, there’s a very effective concept for road safety. The concept Vision Zero was introduced in 1995 and it turned the traditional view of road safety work upside down. From a focus on the prevention of accidents, the present direction is that no-one should die or be seriously injured in traffic.

It received strong political support at an early stage of its development and became widely established as a result of cooperation between the various players in the road safety sector.

