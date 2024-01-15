Swedish L:a Bruket – a fusion of Scandinavian spa and Asian skincare wisdom

In a recent interview with Tatler, Mats Johansson, the Swedish founder of L:a Bruket, reveals the brand’s success lies in its early embrace of sustainability and a unique blend of Scandinavian spa culture with Asian skincare insights. The luxury skincare line, rooted in natural remedies and sustainable practices, recently launched three face masks inspired by Sweden’s natural ingredients.

Johansson attributes L:a Bruket’s distinction to authenticity, combining nature with biotechnology under the guiding principle of ‘lagom.’ The brand’s commitment to the skin’s microbiome, using ingredients like birch and embracing simplicity, sets it apart.

Johansson appreciates the shared holistic perspective of both Asian and European skincare cultures. The brand’s philosophy centers on the belief that health is the key to beauty, resonating with an audience increasingly valuing transparency and honesty.

As Swedish L:a Bruket continues to lead in sustainable luxury skincare, the fusion of Scandinavian and Asian influences promises a refreshing and holistic approach to beauty.

Source: Tatler