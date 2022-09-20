Swedish male killed in traffic accident in Southern Thailand

40 year old Bjorn Olof Johansson from Götaland, has died in the Southern province of Phang Nga, Thailand after being hit by a car while crossing the road. The death has been confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his relatives have been informed.

It was caught on surveillance camera that Bjorn had made it almost halfway across the road, when he was hit by the speeding car, Swedish Expressen reports.

According to local news media Thaiger, the 26-year-old driver of the vehicle, Paramate Sookwiboon, remained at the scene of the accident and admitted to driving recklessly at excessive speed. Local police said he was exceeding the speed limit, which is a maximum of 30 kilometers per hour in densely built-up areas of narrow roads in Thailand.

Paramate is suspected of causing the death of another, negligence in traffic and of having caused damage of another’s property. As he remained at the scene of the accident, he has not been detained. He risks ten years in prison and a fine of up to 200.000 baht (roughly 5.400 USD).

