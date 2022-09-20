Norwegian ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl to visit Singapore on One Ocean Expedition

On its twenty months long journey “One Ocean Expedition” the Norwegian tall ship, Statsraad Lehmkuhl, will arrive in Singapore on 28 October 2022.

The expedition is a recognized part of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, and is a circumnavigation of the globe to create knowledge and awareness on the crucial role of the ocean in a sustainable development perspective.

The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore informs that Innovation Norway will host a 5-day scientific workshop for students and lectures on board Statsraad Lehmkuhl as a part of the Norway-Singapore Science Week. The workshop will address ocean sustainability topics, while Team Norway (Innovation Norway and the Norwegian Business Association in Singapore) and their stakeholders will organize events and meetings on board.

Statsraad Lehmkuhl has sailed under the Norwegian flag since 1923 and is one of the world’s largest and oldest square-riggers still sailing. On its circumnavigation, the ship has been converted into a floating university serving as a combined data collecting research- and sail training vessel.

For further information: https://www.norway.no/en/singapore/norway-singapore/news-events/news2/majestic-107-year-old-tall-ship-statsraad-lehmkuhl-to-visit-singapore-in-october/?fbclid=IwAR0lpRcoAE4oIkyD0w4eyv4X6FHaC1ayJVDH6p4pVtIkq-2_35E9oRBa0_Q