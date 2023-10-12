Denmark / General news / Norway / Thailand

Thai citizens in fatal accident in Norway

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Two Thai citizens has died in a traffic accident on national highway 7 in Hallingdal, Norway on Wednesday, October 11.

Another five Thai citizens were in the car during the accident. Several of them are critically injured. The deceased were a man and a woman, while the injured consists of two women and a man, as well as two minor children.

They were taken to Ullevål hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Danish-registered car crossed into the opposite lane where it collided with a truck. The driver of the truck was slightly injured.

Source: nrk.no

Related posts:

Swedish male killed in traffic accident in Southern Thailand Swedish man safely rescued from burning car in Bangkok Drunk Finnish man found blacked out on Pattaya road Phuket reports high numbers of motorbike accidents involving tourists

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *