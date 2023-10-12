Thai citizens in fatal accident in Norway

Two Thai citizens has died in a traffic accident on national highway 7 in Hallingdal, Norway on Wednesday, October 11.

Another five Thai citizens were in the car during the accident. Several of them are critically injured. The deceased were a man and a woman, while the injured consists of two women and a man, as well as two minor children.

They were taken to Ullevål hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Danish-registered car crossed into the opposite lane where it collided with a truck. The driver of the truck was slightly injured.

Source: nrk.no