Swedish military bans TikTok on work phones

Sweden’s military said Monday, March 27, that they would ban staff members from using TikTok on work devices due to security concerns.

This is following a similar decision from authorities in several Western countries.

“Using mobile phones and tablets can be a security risk in itself. Therefore, we don’t want TikTok on our work equipment,” Guna Graufeldt, press secretary at the armed forces, told AFP.

Last week, the parliament in neighboring Norway banned the use of the app on work devices, not long after the Danish parliament made the same decision.

The European Commission as well as governments in several other countries have told officials they cannot use TikTok on work devices over fears of ties to the communist government in Beijing.

TikTok owner ByteDance has insisted that the Chinese government has no access to its data. Still, the firm acknowledged in November that some employees in China could access European user data. In December the firm said employees had used the data to spy on journalists.

