Swedish Training Programme on Sustainable Forestry still open for applicants from Thailand, Laos & Vietnam

Sweden is organizing a one year International Training Programme on sustainable forestry, and the programme is still open for applicants from Thailand, Laos and Vietnam. The deadline for applying is on 18 December, 2023.

This training programme covers forest landscape restoration. The programme integrates the economic, social and ecological aspects broadly. It has a certain focus on governance, ecosystem services from the forests such as water, and scalability of FLR through entrepreneurship and sustainable value chains from forest products, according to the programme’s website.

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok says on its Facebook that Sweden wants to take advantage of the fact that they are covered in 70 percent forest, meanwhile the percentage in Thailand is at 30.

“We need to manage this resource in a responsible way.” the embassy wrote.

Regarding the application, the idea is, that if you and your organization could benefit from this programme, then the application should be made by the individual applicant but has to be endorsed by the employer.

To apply for the programme, click here.

Source: The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok