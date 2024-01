Indonesia sets sights on 14.3 million eco-conscious tourists in 2024

Indonesia is aggressively pursuing sustainable tourism, eyeing 14.3 million international visitors in 2024. Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno emphasizes eco-friendly practices, including promoting electric vehicles and green energy accommodations.

The initiative aims not only to boost tourism but also to create jobs, aligning with Indonesia’s goal of generating 4.4 million new employment opportunities.

Bali’s success in surpassing 2023 targets showcases Indonesia’s potential in sustainable travel. The nation is aspiring to make a significant impact on the global tourism landscape with its commitment to responsible and eco-conscious tourism.

Source: travelandtourworld.com