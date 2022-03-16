Singapore non-resident Ambassador to Finland Richard Magnus has passed away

Singapore non-resident Ambassador to Finland Richard Magnus died of a heart attack on Monday 14 March at the age of 77 years old.

Announcing his passing, the Embassy of Finland in Singapore stated that Richard Magnus was a true friend of Finland.

“We came to know him as a highly distinguished Singaporean, a person with an exceptionally fine, strong, and charming character.

During his time as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Singapore to Finland since 2021, Richard Magnus showed a great interest in and devotion to further developing ties between our two countries. His tenure ended far too early but made a lasting impact and memory.

He will be greatly missed, and remembered as an excellent colleague and friend,” the Embassy stated.

Richard Magnus spent 50 years in public service and continued to hold leadership roles in public service after retiring from the judiciary in 2008.

Speaking of his father’s passing, his son Keith Magnus, told The Straits Times: “Our family grieves for the loss of a loving husband, wonderful father, and devoted grandfather.

“He lived his life with integrity, purpose, dignity, service, honor, and the highest set of moral values. He was a good friend to many from all stations of life and a loyal servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, whom he loved and has now been reunited with,” Keith Magnus said.