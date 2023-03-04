Telenor Asia expects $2.5bn gains from cooperation

Telenor Asia revealed it expects about US$2.5 billion from cooperation over the next three years from the mergers of True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) in Thailand and Celcom and Digi in Malaysia.

The company recently completed the merger of True and DTAC in Thailand on 1 March 2023. Jørgen C Arentz Rostrup, executive vice-president and head of Telenor Asia, and vice-chairman of True Corporation said that:

“Thailand is a tech-savvy market and one of the most valuable for Telenor. We’ll continue our investment in the region.”

In addition, Telenor Asia’s operating companies are market leaders in Bangladesh and Malaysia. According to the Bangkok Post, the firm aims to deliver $1.2 billion in cash flow from Asia over the next three years.

