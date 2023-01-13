Business in Asia / Innovation & Technology / IT Telecom / Norway / Thailand

True and DTAC to merge under title “True Corporation”

Norwegian Telenor’s DTAC and Thailand’s major telecom company, True Corporation reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand about their merger in setting up a new company titled “True Corporation Public Company Limited” on 12 January 2023.

Both companies have announced plans to hold a conference for discussing all necessary information of the deal on 23 February 2023.

The merger is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. Until then, the two companies will keep operating separately.

In addition, DTAC and True have started to consider their future shareholders as well as Chief Executive Officers.

For shareholders, many names were nominated including Mr. Supachai Chearavanont, Mr. Jurgen Christian Arent Rosetrip, Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak, Mrs. Kamonwan Wipulakorn, Mr. Kalin Sarasin, Mrs. Pratana Mongkolkul, Mr. Athiruth Thothaweesansuk, Dr. Gao Tongqing, Mrs. Tune Rippel, Mr. Las Eric Telmann, and Dr. Teerapol Thanomsakyuth.

According to MGR Online, Mr. Manat Manawutthiwet was nominated to be Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Sharad Mehrotra as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

