Thai lawyer petition Telenor should call off the merger with True Corp.

The Thai lawyer, Mr. Somboon Boonyapirom petitioned for the cancellation of the merger between Telenor’s DTAC and True Corporation via the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

He expected the Norwegian government to communicate with Norway’s Telenor to reconsider the deal as it violates Thai law on Telecommunications Business Act’s Section 21.

If DTAC and True become one, this clearly relates to the beginning of monopoly or competition restrictions on this type of business field.

The two main problems this merger would cause, for consumers especially, are quality and pricing of communication service.

“A deliberation would be a confirmation of Norway’s dignity as a country near the top of the global rankings for good corporate governance,” said Mr. Somboon.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2408978/thai-lawyer-urges-oslo-to-block-dtac-merger