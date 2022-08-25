Tetra Pak with PRO Vietnam launches new recycling initiative

The Sweden-based company, Tetra Pak and the Packaging Recycling Organization Vietnam (PRO Vietnam) will carry out a carton recycling initiative in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from August 2022 to March 2023.

The initiative’s goal is to collect and fully recycle 3,000 tonnes of used beverage cartons into new products, such as paperboard and eco-friendly roofing materials by using the digital solutions from Circular Action.

Tetra Pak’s Managing Director, Eliseo Barcas said that since the company’s carton collecting project in 2010, promoting collection of used beverage cartons for recycling has always been at the core of the company’s sustainability agenda.

Pham Phu Ngoc Trai, Chairman of PRO Vietnam also shared that:

“We have decided to jointly execute this project in the hope of introducing a new approach to the collection of used drink cartons for recycling which has been a challenging task in Vietnam.”

To date, Lagom, Tien Thanh Pape, and VECA have confirmed their participation in the initiative while more aggregators are expected to join the program to increase the collection volume in the future.

