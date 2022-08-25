Thai runners in Ironman Copenhagen

There were eight Thai athletes among the many foreign athletes participating in this year’s Ironman in Copenhagen on 20 August 2022. In total there were 2336 athletes competing in the race.

The top male athlete among the Thais was Ingkanont Pipatpon. He made it to the finishing line in 9 hours and 15 minutes. That placed Ingkanont as the overall number 65 to finish the race and number 20 in his age group of males from 30 -34 years.

In the morning, Ingkanont finished the 3,8 km swim in 56 minutes and 16 minutes, then biked the 180 km long ride in 4 hours and 59 minutes, and then ran a full marathon of 42 kilometers in 3 hours and 11 minutes.

Among the eight athletes, three were women. The fastest was Pornteera ‘Karn’ Sethsompope. She finished the race in 13 hours and 09 minutes, placing her overall as number 1658 and number 225 among all female athletes between 30 – 34 years.

Pornteera ‘Karn’ Sethsompope completed the the 3,8 km swim in 1 hour and 25 minutes. She then biked the 180 km long trail through the north of Copenhagen in 6 hours and 13 minutes and then went on to run the 42 km long marathon which she finished in 5 hours and 6 seconds.

The winner of the Copenhagen Ironman was German Benjamin Winkler. He finished the triathlon in 8 hours and 19 minutes.

Benjamin Winkler finished swimming the 3,8 km in 54 minutes. It took him only 3 minutes and 9 seconds to get on the bike and then finished the 180 km route in 4 hours and 29 minutes. Then it took him only 2 minutes and 51 seconds to get off the bike, put on his running shoes and then after 2 hours and 49 minutes he had completed the full marathon of 42 km.

The oldest of the Thai participants was Montree Saenwiangchan who competed in the age group 55-59. He is seen in this video after the completion of the 180 km bike ride and going out for the 42 km marathon run.

See all the Thai runners and their results here:

https://www.ironman.com/im-copenhagen-results