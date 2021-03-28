The Swedish Development Agency (Sida) funded WWF Cambodia ‘Leading Positive Change’ initiative

On 13 march 2021, the WWF Cambodia released a report forest recovery and sustainability project, as follow:

14 forest communities in Mondulkiri, Kratie, Koh Kong, Preah Sihanouk and Kampot have received funding to support strengthening their capacity in sustainable crop management and recycling of greenhouse and bamboo resources. The community will also use the funding for relevant policy discussions and to implement action plans to manage natural resources with all key relevant partners in the context of ′′ Leading Positive Change ′′ efforts carried out by WWF and funded by the Swedish Development Agency (Sida).

Photo: WWF Cambodia