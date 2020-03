Thai airways cancels certain flights to Scandinavia due to COVID19

In regards of global epidemic virus, the constantly evolving COVID19 outbreak, Thai Airways has cancelled some of its international flights as follows:

Flights to Denmark

Bangkok-Copenhagen: Cancellation of flights TG950/951 on 12, 19, 26 May 2020.

Flights to Sweden

Bangkok-Stockholm: Cancellation of flights TG960/961 on 14, 21, 28 May 2020.

Flights to Malaysia

Bangkok- Kuala Lumpur: Cancellation of flights TG417/418 until 31 March 2020.

Flights to Indonesia

Bangkok-Jakarta: Cancellation of flights TG435/436 until 31 March 2020.

Flights to Sri Lanka

Bangkok- Colombo: Cancellation of flight TG307 on 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30 March 2020 and flight TG308 on 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31 March 2020.

Flights to India

Bangkok-Bengaluru: Cancellation of flight TG325 on 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 30, 31 March 2020 and flight TG326 on 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, 31 March 2020 and 1 April 2020

Bangkok-Kolkata: Cancellation of flight TG313 on 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 March 2020 and flight TG314 on 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31 March 2020.

Bangkok-Hyderabad: Cancellation of flight TG329 on 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 30, 31 March 2020 and flight TG330 on 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, 31 March 2020 and 1 April 2020.

Bangkok-Chennai: Cancellation of flight TG337 on 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 March 2020 and flight TG338 on 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31 March 2020.

Bangkok-New Delhi: Cancellation of flight TG335 on 6, 13, 20, 27 March 2020 and flight TG336 on 7, 14, 21, 28 March 2020.

Flights to Oman

Bangkok-Karachi-Muscat: Cancellation of flights TG507/508 on 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31 March 2020.

Travellers are advised to check with their airline and travel insurance company for the latest news and to check for any government travel advisories that may affect them.

Thai Airways’ Contact Centre in Bangkok opens 24 hours, For more information please call (+66) 02 3561111 ( International rate applies when calling from outside of Thailand).