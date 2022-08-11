Thai Airways rebounds with increased passenger numbers, routes

Thai Airways passenger numbers climbed to over 13,000 per day in recent months, from a modest 2,000 a day at the start of the year, as the airline focused its passenger flight services on providing access to Thailand for passengers from Europe, reports Thai Examiner. This includes direct flights serving Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, London, Paris, and other European destinations. Additionally, the airline has also recently opened up flights to and from Singapore and Malaysia.

The national carrier is also working with partner airlines as it flies into Dubai. Domestically, its subsidiary airline, Thai Smile, is operating and expanding its schedule of internal flights including routes from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Roi-Et and Trang, with regular flights from Don Mueang airport to Chiang Mai.

The airline is proving itself to be strategically important to the kingdom this year as other international carriers have been slow to resume their full range of services into Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok and other Thai international airports due to resource constraints. The rebound in demand for international air travel has been surprisingly strong, leaving airlines struggling to find airport-based staff.