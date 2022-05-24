Entrepreneurship / Sweden / Thailand

Sweden’s 3-Michelin-starred Villa Frantzen makes debut in Bangkok this June

- by Jaqueline Deeon -

Bangkokians are bracing themselves in anticipation as big names start flocking back to the city and its fine-dining scene starts to recover after the pandemic.

One of those ‘big names’, a news article reports, is Swedish 3-Michelin-starred restaurant brand, Villa Frantzen, which is due to open early in June.

The restaurant will feature an open kitchen and enough space to accommodate 60 people, not to mention an outdoor patio, and a Nordic-style bar.

Swedish owner and chef Bjorn Frantzen said Villa Frantzen will follow a modern Nordic theme, just like the original Frantzén in Stockholm, but will have some added Asian touches. the news article said.

