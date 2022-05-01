Thai and Finnish ambassadors meet to discuss and strengthen bilateral ties

The Thai ambassador to Finland, H.E. Ms. Chavanart Thangsumphant met with H.E. Mr. Jari Sinkari, Director General of Department for the Americas and Asia, Ministry for Foreign Affairs on 26 April 2022 where bilateral ties between the two countries were discussed.

One of the issues on the table, the report said, was the Thai Wild Berry Pickers who go to Finland for work. It was discussed how to find sustainable ways to systemize and rearrange the recruitment process for them to make it mutually beneficial for all parties.

The two representatives also discussed the promotion of education, the economy, trade, investment and tourism, amongst other relevant topics in the hopes of finding further solutions to strengthening people-to-people contacts between Finland and Thailand.

Views on changes in the security environment of Southeast Asia and Europe were exchanged with both countries sharing their strategic foresight to be better prepared and able to cope with tensions such as those gripping Europe at the moment.