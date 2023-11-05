Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with Finland

Vietnam is looking for advanced cooperation with Finland in sectors such as science-technology, innovation, forestry, and telecommunications, said Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the Vietnam’s Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission during recent official visit to Finland.

Mai’s visit was welcomed by leaders of the host parliament, government, the Communist Party of Finland, and representatives from Finnish ministries and the Finland – Vietnam Friendship Association.

During the meeting, representatives of both countries affirmed to expand their cooperation in sectors mentioned above as well as endorsing more opportunities brought by the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

The Finnish side highlighted that Vietnam is the most important partner of Finland in Southeast Asia.

They also discussed international and regional issues of mutual concerns and the future possibilities of strengthening EU-ASEAN relations in general and Finland-ASEAN cooperation, particularly.

