Thai police order not to reveal nationalities of arrested foreigners to media

The Royal Thai police recently ordered all provincial police bureaus to no longer release to the media the nationalities of any arrested foreigners in Thailand.

The order only applies to those who are accused of a crime but not yet charged, said a spokesperson.

According to The Thaiger, the spokesperson also shared that some foreign ambassadors have made a request to the police to stop identifying people in terms of their nationality and publicizing the arrest of their citizens in Thailand as it could cause harm to their countries’ positive image.

However, The Pattaya News pointed out that they did not make it illegal for the media to report the nationalities of the foreigners.

