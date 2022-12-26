General news / Thailand

Foreign man and Thai woman caught shamelessly doing scandalous act on Pattaya street

A foreign man and Thai woman were spotted having sex against an electricity pole on a roadside of Pattaya early morning of today, 26 December 2022.

Eyewitnesses said the scandalous act continued for 30 minutes and locals are urging police to track down both persons, reported The Thaiger.

At present, there is no report of arresting neither of them, though they could face a fine if found to have violated Section 388 of the Criminal Code on Public Obscenity that says:

“Any person who performs such a disgraceful act in public by undressing himself, exhibiting his undressed person or committing any other act of obscenity shall be liable to a fine not exceeding five hundred baht.”

