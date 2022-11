The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok encourages all participants to join “Running for Women’s Rights” on 29-30 November 2022 at Fitness24Seven all sites, from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

According to Fitness24Seven, for every 1 km that one runs, the place will donate 30 baht to the Pavena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women without any deductions.

For more information, please visit here.