France wins Da Nang International Fireworks Festival

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) held in Vietnam recently wrapped up its two month-long festival and awarded France’s “Light Up With Love” performance to win this year’s firework competition.

The French team was awarded a cash prize of US$20,000, while Italy, as winning the second place, took home $10,000 for being runners-up.

France and Italy were the two best teams following the festival’s selection from eight teams: Vietnam, Finland, France, Canada, Australia, Italy, the UK and Poland between 3 June 3 and 24 June, according to the Vietnam News.

Back in 2019, the fireworks from Finland’s team won the festival and was suspended by COVID-19 for three years.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/life-style/1550911/france-wins-da-nang-fireworks-festival-with-stunning-light-show.html