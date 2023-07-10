Finland / General news / Vietnam

France wins Da Nang International Fireworks Festival

The fireworks performance of France in the final of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF). Photo courtesy of DIFF.

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) held in Vietnam recently wrapped up its two month-long festival and awarded France’s “Light Up With Love” performance to win this year’s firework competition.

The French team was awarded a cash prize of US$20,000, while Italy, as winning the second place, took home $10,000 for being runners-up.

France and Italy were the two best teams following the festival’s selection from eight teams: Vietnam, Finland, France, Canada, Australia, Italy, the UK and Poland between 3 June 3 and 24 June, according to the Vietnam News.

Back in 2019, the fireworks from Finland’s team won the festival and was suspended by COVID-19 for three years.

