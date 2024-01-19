Danish ambassador express readiness to support Vietnam in green transition

Danish Ambassador to Vietnam, Nicolai Prytz, in an interview with Vietnam News Agency, expressed Denmark’s commitment to assist Vietnam’s green transition.

Praising Vietnam’s resilience amid global economic challenges, Prytz highlighted the importance of addressing structural issues and improving the business environment. Prytz shared that he anticipates the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) to elevate bilateral relations, with a focus on high-level political dialogues and continued cooperation in key sectors.

The ambassador commended Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. He then emphasized the need for clear policies to attract foreign investments, particularly in offshore wind projects.

Source: en.vietnamplus.vn