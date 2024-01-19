Norwegian subsea company makes entry into Asian market

Norwegian subsea company IK Group has successfully secured a contract to supply clamps for emergency repairs to an oil and gas pipeline base in China. The contract marks a significant entry into the Asian market for the Norwegian company. It has been finalized with COOEC Subsea Technology in China in collaboration with in-country partner, PAG Subsea Technology.

IK Subsea will design and deliver a series of DNV Type approved high-pressure pipeline repair clamps. Including both structural and sealing components. The clamps are intended for use at COOEC’s National oil and gas pipeline emergency repair base in Shenzhen. The deal is thereby playing a crucial role in facilitating swift and efficient pipeline repair operations in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

“This marks our significant entry into the Asian market. Collaborating with PAG is all about innovation and driving growth in the subsea industry within this dynamic region. Our focus on pushing boundaries and building a sustainable future is at the core of this venture. Exciting times lie ahead as we strengthen our partnership with PAG and work towards a sustainable future together,” said Adrian Gamman, VP of IK Subsea.

Source: offshore-energy.biz