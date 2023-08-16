Thailand and Vietnam tightens bilateral trade, focusing on young entrepreneurs and start-ups

Thailand and Vietnam cordially aimed to tighten their bilateral trade by focusing on young entrepreneurs and start-ups in both countries.

According to Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Board of Trade, the TCC has set a target for bilateral trade to reach US$25 billion in 2024.

Sanan said that young entrepreneurs and start-ups will not just be the “heart and soul” of the economy in the future, but a vehicle which will carry the two countries towards change and new innovations, noting that the investment atmosphere is healthy with political stability, reported the Thai PBS World.

Ambitiously, both countries would boost their trade through supply chains, the grass root economy, local entrepreneurs in Thailand’s northeast and Vietnam’s central and southern regions as well as the green economy.

Source: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/thailand-vietnam-bilateral-trade-expected-reach-us25bn-next-year/