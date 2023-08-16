Cambodia enforces law on prohibiting piranha imports and online marketing

Cambodia’s Fisheries Administration (FiA) recently announced the enforcement of law in the confiscation and destruction of piranhas and prohibiting piranha imports and online marketing.

“This type of fish is completely prohibited by law from being imported, yet some traders manage to smuggle it into the country through various means,” Khov Kuong, deputy director-general of the FiA said.

He noted that some types of piranhas, commonly referred to as sparrow fish in Cambodia, are extremely dangerous.

Therefore, the FiA officials have visited a fish shop which was reported to sell and promote piranhas and inform the business owner about the law.

They confiscated and destroyed the fish and made an agreement with the owner to erase the posted video and sign a contract to stop the importation of the fish.

Citing The Phnom Penh Post, each piranha species has unique spots and possesses 24 to 31 sharp teeth, which is the main concern the authorities have over their illegal import into Cambodia that propose risks toward public safety.

