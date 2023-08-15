Denmark / Finland / Norway / Sweden / Traveling around / Vietnam

Extended Entry In Vietnam For 13 Countries

by Sofie Rønnelund
At the Noi Bai International Airport. Photo: VNA

A new resolution issued by the Vietnamese government might make things a little easier for certain travelers.

Taking effect on 15 August, citizens from 13 countries can now stay in Vietnam for 45 days without needing a visa – instead of 15 days.

The visa exemption regards the following countries are Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus.

This is regardless of passport type or purpose of entry. Travelers must however still meet entry requirements in line with Vietnamese law.

