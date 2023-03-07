Taiwan ranks 4th in Economic Freedom Index 2023

Taiwan was ranked the 4th place out of 184 countries in the 2023 Index of Economic Freedom, reported Taiwan News.

The country’s president, Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said the Index of Economic Freedom has been an important source of reference for countries to improve their economic policies.

She vowed an effort to continue building an open and fair environment for business and trade while pursuing security in global supply chains.

According to the index, the top ten countries that have the freest economies in 2023 are Singapore, Switzerland, Ireland, Taiwan, New Zealand, Estonia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden.

China was ranked the 154th as considered one of the most repressed economic countries.

Source: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4825263