Embassy of Denmark in Singapore to host launch of new think-and-do tank

The Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources Limited (CSER) will announce its official launch at the Danish Ambassador in Singapore’s Residence on 29 September from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The launch will be with attendance of Ambassador of Denmark to Singapore H.E. Ms. Sandra Jensen Landi and leaders from various organisations and industries invested in the sustainability agenda. During the launch, Co-Founder & CEO of CSER Dr. Victor Nian will sign The Royal Embassy of Denmark as the first institutional member of CSER.

The CSER is a new independent think-and-do tank focused on becoming the leading centre of excellence for strategic analysis and thought leader in energy transition and sustainability, while building enabling ecosystems consisting of strategic partners and stakeholders across all categories. With this network of global stakeholders, CSER aims at accelerating the implementation of energy solutions that contributes to Asia’s energy transition journey. CSER has its global headquarters in Singapore.

Dr Victor Nian led the creation of a UNiLAB on Integrated Systems Analysis Tools (ISAT) in 2018 that hosted an international research network of experts and organisations, providing analysis on energy for policy. In 2020, UNiLAB has established itself as a virtual centre of excellence on energy and sustainability strategy, before formalising as an independent think tank.

Through decades of sustained efforts, Denmark has built a green energy system that delivers a cleaner everyday life and more green energy. With goals to be a green frontrunner in global climate action, Denmark looks to achieve 70 percent emissions reductions by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050. Denmark is also at the forefront of energy efficient buildings and maritime decarbonisation.

For further information on CSER: https://cser.energy

For further information on Denmark’s global climate action strategy: https://um.dk/en/foreign-policy/new-climate-action-strategy