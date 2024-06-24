Thailand extends tourist insurance througout the year

The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports has announced that it plans to extend its free insurance program for international visitors until the end of 2024.

The campaign helps toursits cover medical expenses in case of accidents, emergencies, natural disasters, and deaths. The aim of the campaign was to boost confidence and safety perceptions among foreign travelers.

Currently a tourist is, under the policy terms, entitled to 1 milion baht compensation in case of a death. Incidents resulting in loss of organs or permanent disabilities are covered for 300,000 baht. Medical expenses from accidents are compensated based on actual cost up to a max of 500,000 baht.

The campagn was previously announced to expire on 31 August 2024. Now it will expire on 31 December 2024.

Source: Azer News