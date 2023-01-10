Thailand ranks first in Sustainable Development Report among other ASEAN countries

The Sustainable Development Report of 2022 by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN) showed that Thailand has been ranked first among other ASEAN countries in progressing towards achieving all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to The Bangkok Post, Thipanan Sirichana, Deputy Government spokeswoman, said the country scored 74.13% in the assessment of its progress.

Followings in the list have been Vietnam (72.76%), Singapore (71.72%), Malaysia (70.38%), Indonesia (69.16%), Brunei (67.10%), Philippines (66.64%), Myanmar (64.27%), Cambodia (63.75%) and Laos (63.39%).

Thailand performed best in the area of poverty eradication while the quality of education still remains challenging, reported ThaiPBS World.

However, the area of “Partnerships for the goals,”said Thipanan, is which needs improvement.

Globally, Thailand ranked 44th while Finland ranked first, at 86.51%, followed by Denmark (85.63%), Sweden (85.19%), Norway (82.35%) and Austria (82.32%).

