Danish Crown’s China export decreased due to local corona outbreaks

Several of the Danish Crown’s slaughterhouses have been affected by local corona outbreaks during the pandemic which has caused decreased exports to China.

In addition, meat prices have also been falling during the pandemic and Danish Crown’s revenue is affected by the weakening of the dollar against the krone. All in all these factors have resulted in a decrease in revenue for the Danish food manufacturer by nine percent to DKK 28.9 billion in the first half of the year, while profit fell by DKK 56 million to DKK 1,335 million, local media BT reports.

According to the Danish Crown, the decline in profits must also be seen in the light of expenses for extra cleaning and corona testing of the employees.

CEO Jais Valeur is pleased with the result, although it has declined slightly compared to last year. “Despite some headwinds at the start of the year, we largely manage to match last year’s record result,” he said to BT.

“We can only be satisfied with this when we have at the same time delivered a competitive settlement to our owners, This is not least due to a formidable effort by all our 26,000 employees,” he said.