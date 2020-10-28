The Admirals Christmas Cup 2020 on 12 December 2020

The Thai Nordic Golf Society announced on 23 October 2020 that the tournament “The Admirals Christmas Cup 2020” will be played on Saturday 12 December 2020 @ Green Valley Bangkok.

We are pleased to announce that Admirals Pub & Restaurant Bangkok will sponsor the dinner and Trophies at the December Tournament which now will be named Admirals Christmas Cup 2020.

Date is as earlier published, Saturday 12 December 2020 @ Green Valley Bangkok.

The tournament Schedule will be up-dated soon to reflect the name and venue change.

Looking forward to seeing you all at the SSS 100 Years Cup, 14th November 2020 @Muang Kaew Golf Club for more details please see the SSS 100 Years Cup Invitation

Best Regards

Captains Team

Thai Nordic Golf Society