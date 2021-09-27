The Danish Church Thailand is back with services and events

On 22 September, the Danish Church Thailand announced that the church is back with services and events.

According to the announcement, as a new initiative, the Church now holds short devotionals once a month on zoom in addition to the Church’s regular services in Bangkok and Pattaya. The Church’s Wednesday cafe will also be starting up again and in October, the Church invites to a festive BBQ & singing evening for the whole family.

“We hope that we can celebrate Scandinavian Christmas on December 24 in Christ Church, as it has been a popular tradition every year, but nothing has been confirmed yet,” the Church stated.

Moreover, the Church empathized that the Church’s finances are tight and asked everyone to support the Church of Denmark Thailand via their newly launched campaign here.

The Church noted the importance of labeling any donation as “Thailand” in the note field to ensure that the support goes directly to the Danish Church Thailand.

All contributions will go to the continued existence and work of the Church which are necessary and much appreciated, the Church said.