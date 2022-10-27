The day has come: Norwegian educational vessel, Staatsraad Lehmkul, to arrive in Singapore

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Singapore wishes to remind anyone interested that the tallship, Staatsraad Lehmkul, will arrive at Singapore Cruise Centre Harbourfront Tuesday afternoon on 27 October.

As previously reported, Staatsraad Lehmkul is on its One Ocean Expedition – a circumnavigation of the globe initiated to create knowledge and awareness on the crucial role of the ocean in a sustainable development perspective.

On board, the ship carries students, scientists, trainees and professionals gathering knowledge about the ocean through various scientific methods.

While in Singapore, several events on board will take place including, for instance, a visit by H.E. Minister S. Iswaran, Minister of Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade relations, a bilateral symposium marking the 40th Anniversary of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and a panel discussion on the past and future of the Convention plus its importance for small maritime nations such as Norway and Singapore. Further, the Norwegian Seafood Council will host an executive shellfish event for high-end restaurant chefs in Singapore and Team Norway will host the inaugural Singapore Norway Maritime Digital and Cyber Forum.

The arrival of the ship marks the opening of the annual Norway-Singapore Science Week where a delegation of 40 presidents, professors, and researchers from Norwegian Universities and Research Institutes, will embark on a 4-days meeting workshop to enhance cooperation within the maritime sectors.

Statsraad Lehmkuhl has sailed under the Norwegian flag since 1923 and is one of the world’s largest and oldest square-riggers still sailing. On its circumnavigation, the ship has been converted into a floating university serving as a combined data collecting research- and sail training vessel.

For a very thorough run-through of all events held in relation to Staatraads Lehmkul’s visit: https://www.norway.no/en/singapore/norway-singapore/news-events/news2/statsraad-lehmkuhl-is-soon-to-arrive-singapore/

For Science Week information: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sJluqevVV4Wph7iReHPaKim9ayvrpepS