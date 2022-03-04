Historical Norwegian ship to visit Singapore in October

The historical Norwegian tall ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl will visit Singapore in October 2022 and the Norwegian Embassy and the rest of Team Norway, their partners, and stakeholders are rigging up for a range of events onboard the ship and in conjunction with its presence in the city-state.

Statsraad Lehmkuhl is one of the world’s largest and oldest square-riggers still sailing. She was built as a training ship for the German merchant feet over a hundred years ago, but today she is in better condition than ever. Statsraad Lehmkuhl has sailed under the Norwegian flag and has been an icon in the port of Bergen since 1923.

The 107-year-old ship will be coming to Singapore as part of its twenty-month-long One Ocean Expedition which is a recognized part of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The One Ocean Expedition is a circumnavigation of the globe to create awareness and knowledge about the crucial role of the ocean from a sustainable development perspective.

A floating university

On its very first circumnavigation, Statsraad Lehmkuhl served as both a floating university and a sail training vessel combined, bringing students, scientists, voyage crew, and professionals together on different legs.

The ship has been converted into a state-of-the-art research vessel, collecting comparable high-quality data continuously throughout the journey. Equipped with modern instrumentation, it measures levels of CO₂, micro-plastic, ocean acidification, biodiversity, and ocean temperature.

Events in Singapore in conjunction with One Ocean Expedition

Team Norway, their partners, and stakeholders will be organizing high-level events and meetings onboard and in conjunction with the visit of Statsraad Lehmkuhl. More information about Norway-Singapore Science Week, Singapore Norway Innovation Conference, and other maritime-, ocean- and sustainability-related events is also to come.