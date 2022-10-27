Norwegian Telenor seeks clarification on DTAC-True merger conditions

The leading Norwegian telecom firm, Telenor called Thailand’s telecommunications regulators on Wednesday, 26 OCtober 2022 to seek more clarification on the DTAC-True merger’s conditions.

Mr. Sigve Brekke, Telenor’s Chief Executive, told Reuters that the company was now “engaging in a dialogue with the regulator to better understand the conditions and what they entail.”

As previously on Thursday, 20 October 2022, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) announced that it “acknowledged” and approved the deal between the two firms, but with specific conditions.

The conditions include service price controls and ceilings, independent verification of the cost structures and service pricing by experts for at least five years post-merger, and separate rates to be charged for voice, data and messaging services.

Mr. Brekke added that “we need now to understand what these conditions really mean…it is hard to understand… as a service provider, how they can use our network – those things are among what is unclear.”

Source: