Ambassador Kahiluoto discussed Finnish technology with HCMC metro project leader

The Finnish ambassador to Vietnam met with the leader of Ho Chi Minh City(HCMC) Metro project to discuss Finnish technology on 26 June 2020, according to The Embassy of Finland update. The statement said:

Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto in a meeting with the leader of the HCMC Metro Project Cuong Bui Xuan. Finland is interested in introducing Finnish technology, know-how and expertise to this highly important Vietnamese infrastructure project. The HCMC metro is not only a key project in developing the city of HCMC, but also keenly important as a part of HCMC smart city goals and an environmental issue. Efficient and reliable public transport is of great importance to the future of HCMC