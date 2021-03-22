The Liveability Challenge 2021 is officially opens for submissions

The Liveability Challenge in Singapore is looking for startups, innovators and problem solvers to offer solutions under two key themes:

[1] Decarbonisation & [2] Re-Imagining resources.

With just one month left before the challenge closes, submit your idea today for an exclusive opportunity to pitch to some of Asia’s most sought-after investors, or the chance to secure up to S$1 MILLION!

Solutions should be at least TRL 6 and above, and ought to significantly reduce, capture or convert emissions into useful products, be a technology-based or nature-based solution, compatible with existing infrastructures, carbon-negative and commercially viable and scalable.

The Liveability Challenge (TLC) 2021 is presented by Temasek Foundation and organised by Eco-Business.

Nordic Innovation House Singapore is a Challenge Partner for TLC.

For more info, please visit Liveability Challenge website.