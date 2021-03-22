TSCC and Swedish embassy visited Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor Office

On 17 March 2021 TSCC members visited the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO) in Bangkok. Together with TSCC’s honorary member, the Embassy of Sweden in Thailand.

Dr. Luxmon Attapich, EECO Deputy Secretary General, presented a status update. These include the plans for the Airport City in U-Tapao, the Map Ta Phut Industrial Port, and the Laem Chabang Port projects as well as the 5G infrastructure in the EEC.

The meeting was a discussion between Swedish companies and EECO representatives about the opportunities and challenges including measures for strengthening skilled labour and security issues.

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce added “Thank you very much to the EECO for your warm welcome!”