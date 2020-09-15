The Norwegian Charge D’ Affaires attended the 41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Vietnam

Norwegian Chargé d’affaires a.i. Ms Nina G. Enger attended on the 5 September 2020 a meeting hosted by the Vice Chairperson of Vietnam’s National Assembly, Madam Tong Thi Phong in the capacity of the Head of the Organising Commitee for the 41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). In the meeting Madam Tong Thi Phong updated foreign Ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions in Vietnam on the preparations for and agenda of the upcoming AIPA 41.

AIPA 41 would take place from 8 to 10 September and be online for the first time. Norway is currently applying Observer Status in AIPA and looks forward to formally establish relationship with this important multilateral and regional organisation.