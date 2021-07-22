The Philippine Embassy in Stockholm showcased art by Filipino artists in Sweden 

The Embassy of the Philippines in Stockholm aims to showcase the talents of unique Filipinos living in Sweden and recently works by Filippino artists were featured in their conference hall.

The art exhibition at the Embassy was organized in collaboration with the Filipino Artist Association of Sweden (FAAS) and open to everyone.

Consul General Raul Dadong from the Philippine Embassy in Sweden said in a statement, “We showcase Filipino artists in Stockholm, Sweden, here in this conference hall so that the people can see the beauty of our talent, imagine it’s a country so far away but the spirit of our countrymen is there, in the art that we have today”.

One of the featured artists was Emilia Eklund whose paintings show the life, customs, and landscapes of the Philippines. “It’s my way of telling my story, my way of telling people where I came from, I’m proud of the land where I came from, which is the Philippines and while I’m telling my story I also wanted to promote the Philippine culture here, where I live now, which is in Europe”, Emilia Eklund said.

Apart from paintings, the exhibition also showcased the creativity of Filipino sculpture and pottery artists. FAAS provides creative workshops for Filipinos in Sweden and the exhibition at the Embassy was a great way to showcase the talent of the Filippino art students.

Aya Sunga Askert, co-founder of FAAS said, “I think by showing our dedication and our love for our craft, others will be inspired.” Helen Svendgaard, founder of FAAS thanked the Embassy for hosting the event, “On behalf of the Filipino Artist Association of Sweden, we thank the Philippine Embassy for helping us to showcase our artworks and display them to everyone who visits the Embassy.”

