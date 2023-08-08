Ericsson establish global 5G equipment manufacturing supply chain in Malaysia

Swedish 5G leader Ericsson has increased its socioeconomic contribution to Malaysia by producing its 5G radio equipment in Penang. This is the company’s first 5G manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia.

Ericsson has been in Malaysia since 1965 and is currently rolling out the 5G network in Malaysia.

“Ericsson is a world leader in 5G technology. We are currently powering 147 live networks across 63 countries, including Malaysia. The production facility marks a range of initiatives to bring our global experiences, expertise, and insights to Malaysia. This supports the government’s ambition to be a digital leader,” David Hagerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia says.

“Malaysia is an important market for Ericsson. Domestic manufacturing in Malaysia will contribute to the local economy through employment and the transfer of technical knowledge to the local workforce,” Hagerbro adds.

He then said, that Ericsson will continue to deliver a secure, affordable, world-class 5G network and customer experience for Malaysia.

Ericsson has recently topped the Frost Radar for its Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market ranking, for the third year in a row. The Swedish company was also named a “Leader” in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure.

Malaysia has already become a recognized global leader in 5G connectivity. Recent reports have been stating that Malaysia has achieved outstanding results in implementing and delivering a great 5G experience for consumers.

Source: marketscreener.com