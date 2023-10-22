The Philippines interviews Lukas Graham before concert in Manila

The Philippine Star got to talk to Lukas Graham prior to his concert held in Manila tonight, on 22 October.

When asked about his upcoming show during a virtual press conference, Danish musician Lukas Graham explained how he loves creating a big party, while also having the space to evoke emotions in the audience with his ballads.

“I think people could expect both ends of the emotional scale for this concert,” he said to Phil Star.

He then shared some previous memories of his last travel to the Philippines. What he remembers clearly are the nice people, their friendliness and gift-giving culture, as he recalls a lot of the present he received during his last four-day visit.

Besides that, he loved the tropical food and the warmth – which are both things he is not used to, coming from a Scandinavian country with cooler weather.

A song turned into a prophecy

Lukas then shared the story behind the band’s most popular song “7 Years.” The song, which in fact led him to play overseas. He wrote it at the age of 24-25. The first half of the song represents his life as it has already happened, and the other half is meant to represent the future he wanted at the time. Today, looking in hindsight, he realizes how his dream has come true.

“When I wrote the song, I didn’t have any kids. Now I have the kids. When I wrote the songs, I didn’t have a wife. I got the wife. And when I wrote the song, we hadn’t traveled all the way around the world. And now that’s what we do every year,” he said to Phil Star.

“The song is like… I wrote the prophecy of my own life in some sense. I still enjoy singing 7 Years live a lot because it’s the song that changed my life. It’s the song that allowed me to travel all over the world, and among the places I’ve visited is the Philippines.”

